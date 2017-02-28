Salem Approves ‘Inclusive City’ Resolution

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Salem City Council has unanimously approved a resolution declaring Oregon’s capital an “inclusive city.”

Under the resolution approved Monday night Salem would not allow city resources to be used to enforce federal immigration law.

The resolution brought forth by Councilor Tom Andersen resembled the idea of sanctuary cities, which have come into the spotlight following the election of President Donald Trump, who has said he might target federal aid to cities that help shield people in the country illegally.

The Statesman reports the move by Salem was largely symbolic, as Oregon law right now prohibits state resources being used to enforce federal immigration law.