It’s A Sale Fans Of One TV Show Don’t Want To Miss

Portland, Ore. — The show just wrapped up shooting in Portland and now all of its stuff has got to go.

Fans of the hit TV show $#&%?><@# won’t want to miss this sale. Sorry, we’re not allowed to say it’s name. But we can sure share with you the description that the sellers posted on-line.

This sale includes the costumes, set decoration, props, and other items from a TV show that was recently filmed in Portland by one of the major TV networks for six seasons (over 120 episodes) This warehouse is over 40,000 square feet!!! vintage furniture, antique furniture, mid-century modern furniture, clothes, costumes, household goods (new and vintage), doors, architectural items, signs, rugs, industrial lighting, lamps, books, smalls, primitives, collectibles, Christmas stuff (vintage and new), home furnishings, building materials, props, Halloween stuff, bicycles, hardware, kitchenware, chairs, apothecary, artwork, banners, restaurant ware, office supplies, costumes, tools, pallet shelving, retail store display stuff, frames, home decor, dining tables, benches, sfx items, linen, drapes, sports equipment, camping stuff, advertising, and so much more… We are planning to run this sale for 9 straight days! Yes, it’s that huge! Everything must go!

View full details at EstateSales.NET: https://www.EstateSales.NET/OR/Portland/97210/1428702

The sale starts March 11th and will run for 9 days.

Happy Hunting.