Safe on the Water Boat Safety

Every year approximately 25 people drown on our area waterways between Memorial Day and Labor Day,. We want to help reduce this frightening statistic with a safe boating campaign by educating boaters and swimmers on how to be prepared to prevent these tragedies. Alpha Media stations KXL, The Game and Freedom 970 in coordination with the Oregon State Marine Board and boating industry partners are running an on-air and online campaign to inform boaters of safe boating tips starting in May with National Safe Boating Week.