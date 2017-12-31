Safe Options For New Years Eve Travel

Portland, Oregon – Police are stepping up their game this New Year’s weekend to help keep you and our roads safe. So far this year there have been 51 fatal traffic crashes in Portland, which is more than last year. Sgt. Chris Burley tells KGW nobody wants to see that number rise.

There’s really no excuse to drive impaired, with all the options you have to get home safely. Trimet is offering free rides on all buses and Max trains after 8pm. Max stops running around 3am.Y ou can get discounts on UBER and some cab companies are giving out $20 coupons too, so stay safe this holiday weekend and enjoy 2018!

Click Here to Read More From Trimet About Free Rides New Years Eve Night.

Save $10 on your Lyft and Uber ride by using the promo code VISIONZERO

Want to take a cab? Save yourself $20 bucks on rides with Broadway Cab, New Rose City Cab, Radio Cab, and United Independent Cab PDX. Coupons will be available for pickup on New Year’s Eve in Old Town from the Portland Police Bureau and Old Town Hospitality Group. Riders must use the Broadway Cab app (Android/iOS) for the Broadway Cab discount.

People can RSVP to Safe Ride Home on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/182084272374547/

A safe New Year’s celebration is more than just a sober ride home. Illegal fireworks that explode or fly into the air can cause fires and other damage. Local police are reminding you, if you get caught with illegal fireworks you will be cited, and could face fines up to $1,500. You can report illegal fireworks by calling the police NON-emergency number 503-823-3333. Lets not forget the Eagle Creek Fire that devastated the Columbia River Gorge this summer, was started by fireworks.