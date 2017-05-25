Ryan Defends GOP Healthcare Bill

(Washington, DC) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is defending the House GOP healthcare bill. In a Capitol briefing today, Ryan brushed off a new report that predicts 23-million fewer people with health insurance by 2016. He said the report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office also predicts lower premiums and reduced deficits if the Republican bill becomes law. Ryan argued that average premiums have doubled under Obamacare. He said Obamacare is on an unsustainable path and must be replaced.