RV Business Burglarized in Southeast

PORTLAND, Ore.– Family Fun RV is one of several businesses struck by burglars late night the 4th of July. An office window was smashed with a tire-iron. A lap top was taken. On the lot all the RV batteries were stolen and the spare tires followed suit. Owner Heather Harrison says, “These guys knew exactly what they were doing.” “It takes hours to do what they did.” Harrison hopes police catch them. Auto Loan was one of two businesses with security cameras. Leads could come from that video.

Harrison says, “if you want something I’ll give it to you. There’s nothing worse than a thief. she was away on vacation when the burglary happened. An employee called her to notify her of the burglary.