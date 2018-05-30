Rural Oregon Fire District Employee Charged With Theft

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a fire district employee in rural southern Oregon after she submitted a letter of resignation that outlined thefts from the agency.

The Herald and News reports 51-year-old Tina Young was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated first-degree theft following her letter to the board of the Bonanza Rural Fire Protection District.

In the letter last week, Young says she had personal financial difficulties that led to “some decisions that today leave me feeling guilty, ashamed, sorry and scared.”

Young says she mishandled funds, altered financial reports and destroyed financial records.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says the amount stolen has not been determined.

The district says it found more than $76,000 of questionable checking transactions since Young began work as its secretary and treasurer in 2013.

Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com