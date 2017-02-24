Rugby Oregon Has Equipment Stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rugby Oregon is dealing with a theft. President Jenn Heinrich says during one of the winter “Snow Armagedden” events, someone broke into their locked storage facility and ripped off about $6,000 worth of custom tents and other equipment.

Heinrich says they are working on replacing everything and are accepting donations through their Go Fund Me page. She says all of the stolen tents have the Rugby Oregon logo on them, so if anyone sees them in use, you should let them know.

Hear KXL’s Brett Reckamp’s full interview with Jenn in Beyond the Headlines.

Below are few facts about the non-profit sports league Rugby Oregon.

*Started in 1999 with youth summer clinics

*First boys teams in 2000

*First girls teams in 2002

*First State Rugby Organization for youth and high school rugby in the United States and the model USA Rugby has adopted for rolling out youth organization across the country

*Currently offer league play for high school boys and girls, middle school contact rugby for grades 7/8 boys and girls and non-contact variations for students in grades 3-6 as well as camps and after school programs

*Added High Performance rugby programming last winter in response to a demand for higher level training as more and more of our athletes aspire to play high-level rugby in college and on USA Rugby national teams

*Offer annual Leadership Academy to develop tomorrow’s leaders on and off the pitch.

*Rugby Oregon offers a positive, inclusive environment where players can thrive both on and off the pitch.

*Culture is of paramount importance and the values of sportsmanship, respect, teamwork and integrity are taught and recognized consistently.