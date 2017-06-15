In Brief: Rough Night is a language-laced chick flick.



To be fair, Rough Night isn’t aimed at men. While I’m a pretty good judge of what’s funny and what isn’t, that it is aimed at younger women might not make me the best judge of the comedy involved.

Is that what it’s called? Comedy?

Rough Night is directed by Lucia Aniello and co-written by Aniello and Paul W. Downs who is one of the film’s stars. They conceived, wrote, produced and directed Comedy Central’s mini-series Time Traveling Bong. Sorry, I missed that one but the concept ought to tell you a lot about the level of humor in Rough Night.

I often base my decision on how funny the film is on the reaction of the screening audience. Most of the women — other than the two sitting behind me — didn’t laugh that much. Those ladies howled all the way through and laughed at scenes where nothing was happening at all. I suspect for one of three reasons. One, they’ve never seen a movie before, or two, they were watching a sitcom or something on a mobile device, or three they’re related to someone involved with the movie and wanted to help.

That’s the only possible explanation because this movie is dreadful from start to finish.

Scarlett Johansson’s Jess is getting married. Her college buds throw her a bachelorette party and they accidentally kill a male stripper hired for the evening’s “entertainment.” Jess is running for political office and can’t afford the scandal. Plus the women have been drugging and drinking and by the time they make up their mind to call the police, it’s too late.

Their solutions are predictable and have — outside of the language, more mature themes and some of the film’s adult props — more in common with TV comedy than movies.

Johansson’s co-stars are Jillian Bell (Fist Fight), Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon who does a horrible fake Australian accent, Zoe Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Llana Glazer who is one of the stars and creators of the Bong mini-series.

I can’t knock the acting. They’re all pretty good considering the limited material. But again, I’m not the target. However, target or not, other than to the two ladies sitting behind me, the film just wasn’t that funny to the rest of the audience and definitely isn’t that funny to me.

While I’ve been fairly rough on Rough Night, there is a bright side. It rambles all over the place in search of a center, but at 1:40, at least Rough Night is short.

Director: Lucia Aniello

Stars: Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, Zoe Kravitz, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, Paul W. Downs, Demi Moore, Ty Burrell

Rated R for language, drugs use, sex and mature themes. Fun work by some actresses who work very hard to try to make something that isn’t close to funny funny. Rough Night is rough and gets a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



