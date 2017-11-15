Roseburg Man Arrested in Child Porn Case

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – A Roseburg man has been arrested on charges of using his 1-year-old stepdaughter to make pornographic images that authorities say were uploaded from his address.

The Oregon State Police said Wednesday that 29-year-old Kelly Shane Rice was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of sex abuse, unlawful sexual penetration, encouraging child sex abuse and using a child in the display of sexually explicit conduct.

Rice was arrested Nov. 9 after the OSP and federal authorities searched his home for the source of two pornographic images.

Investigators say they determined a child in the images was Rice’s infant stepdaughter.

The investigation by OSP and federal authorities is ongoing.

Daniel Bouck, Rice’s attorney, did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment.