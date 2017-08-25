Portland, Oregon – The one-of-a-kind park that gave Portland it’s Rose City nickname is turning one hundred years old! And you’re invited to the centennial celebration!

100 years ago Portland was picked by the American Rose Society as the location for the national Rose test garden. It was in part to help preserve European roses threatened by World War I. Now it’s the oldest continuously operating public rose test garden in the United States.

The party is tomorrow at the Rose test garden in Washington park, all day long from 11am to 8:30pm.

Mark Ross with Portland Parks and Rec explains its the most visited free attraction in the entire state of Oregon. Around 700,000 visitors come to the world-famous rose garden every year. And it’s breath taking.

Here’s more information about the 100 year celebration, including how you can get a free ride on Trimet to the party! Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s iconic International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park is celebrating its centennial this year (1917-2017). PP&R welcomes everyone to the International Rose Test Garden Centennial Celebration held all day Saturday, August 26, 2017, from 11am through the special Concert in the Park by PilÃ³n d’Azucar at 6:30pm. 100 years ago, Portland received official notice the American Rose Society had selected the city as the location for the national test garden, in part to help preserve European roses threatened by World War I. Now, a century later, the renowned site is the oldest continuously operating public rose test garden in the United States. Around 700,000 visitors come to the world-famous rose garden each year. WHAT: International Rose Test Garden (IRTG) Centennial Celebration 100yearsofroses.com

WHEN: Saturday, August 26, 2017, 11am-8:30pm

WHERE: Int’l Rose Test Garden, 400 SW Kingston Dr. in Washington Park Celebration highlights include

* The 11am event kickoff with free cupcakes (while they last)

* The PilÃ³n D’Azucar Concert in the Park performance at 6:30pm (Cuban salsa, timba, Afro-Cuban jazz) at the fabulous outdoor Rose Garden Amphitheater

* Live music and performances at five stations among the roses all day, in partnership with Young Audiences Arts for Learning

* Art by 60 Portland Public Schools students celebrating the Garden’s contributions to Portland’s

* Crafts for adults and kids such as easels set up to paint your own rose portraits, face painting, temporary rose tattoos, and more

* Rose Garden tours

* Salt & Straw will debut its special Centennial Rose ice cream, plus,

* Enjoy rose ice tea samples, food vendors, and other family fun all day. “Portland is known as the City of Roses, and the International Rose Test Garden is a showcase of spectacular beauty,” notes Portland Parks Commissioner Amanda Fritz. “This event will celebrate 100 years of stewardship, volunteerism, Portland’s passion for roses. We are proud be the steward of this iconic destination, and look forward to the next 100 years.” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler proclaimed August, 2017, as “International Rose Test Garden Centennial Month. The formal proclamation is here:

About Salt & Straw’s special Rose City Centennial ice cream

You’ll enjoy the Portland creamery’s new raspberry rose sherbet with a green matcha ice cream “stem” swirled in! This flavor was specially developed for the International Rose Test Garden Centennial.

In honor of Portland’s iconic International Rose Test Garden turning 100 this year, Salt & Straw set out to reimagine a whole rose–stem and all–as an ultra-delicious ice cream tribute to the floral destination that helped Portland earn the title of the City of Roses. They swirl bright red raspberry rose sherbet with streaks of grassy-green Mizuba matcha ice cream, like a rose folded into scoop form. Imagine biting into a frozen rose, sweet and floral, with the lingering flavor of matcha blooming in your mouth! Rose City Centennial ice cream will be available at Salt & Straw scoop shops starting September 1, 2017. Take public transit to Washington Park (including FREE limited passes)

On the day of the event (Saturday, Aug 26), we’ll help you get there! Park at the SmartPark garage on SW 10th and Morrison Street. Right outside, we’ll have a Centennial tent, where you can pick up one of 1,500 FREE round-trip TriMet tickets to get to the big celebration. Ride TriMet MAX trains to the Oregon Zoo station, and catch the Free Explore Washington Park shuttle to the Int’l Rose Test Garden. Shuttle runs until 9pm. This helps you avoid parking hassles at the limited space in the park. Even more accessible to all

The IRTG recently benefited from a Parks Replacement Bond project to improve accessibility from the nearby parking areas into and near the site. The project removed Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility barriers from the main Garden promenade and improved the connection to the parking lot, allowing all visitors to enjoy one of the top free attractions in Oregon. A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate this project will be held at 6pm at the garden, during the Centennial Celebration! “Entering the next century with greater accessibility for all is an equitable and appropriate way to celebrate one of the Rose City’s signature attractions,” says PP&R Director Mike AbbatÃ©. “We give many thanks to the many partners and volunteers who have given countless hours to develop and maintain the gardens since its beginnings in 1917. Our hope for the Centennial Year and for the Celebration is that all of our citizens and visitors reignite their love for the garden – or to visit for the first time – to celebrate a signature attraction which helps define the Rose City.” Thanks to our partners!

The IRTG Centennial Celebration is made possible by PP&R and partners, including the Friends of the International Rose Test Garden, Portland Public Schools, Young Audiences Arts for Learning of Oregon and SW Washington, and the Oregon Society of Artists. About the International Rose Test Garden

The primary purpose of the IRTG is to serve as a testing ground for new rose varieties (hence the word “test” in the garden’s formal name!) However, the garden’s original creation served two significant historic purposes — a sanctuary for roses during World War I that European hybridists feared might be wiped out in the bombings, as well as a crown to Portland’s campaign in the early 1900s to secure the reputation as the City of Roses. Over the last 100 years, millions of visitors from every corner of the globe have contributed their own stories to the garden’s history, and 2017 will be a year to celebrate it all. More history about the Int’l Rose Test Garden is available here.

Images courtesy of Portland Parks and Recreation.