Rose Festival Fleet Open For Tours

Portland, Or. – The Rose Festival Fleet is tied up at the sea wall on the Willamette River at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The ships are here from Canada, the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy. Be prepared to show government I.D. Among the ships is the USS Bunker Hill, which is a missile cruiser and the largest ship in the fleet. It is 567 feet long, was launched in 1985 and it’s home port is the Naval Base in San Diego.

TOUR TIMES

US NAVY

Friday – Bunker Hill: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Jackson: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday – Both ships: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday – Both ships: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

US COAST GUARD

Thursday – All ships 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday – All Ships 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday – Alert: CLOSED (Special Event)

All Other Ships: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday – Underway

USCG T/V Ironwood: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

CANADIAN

Thursday – All Ships: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday – All Ships: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday – All Ships: CLOSED (Special Event)

Sunday – All Ships: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

