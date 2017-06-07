Rose Festival Fleet Comes To Town

070112-N-9479M-001 U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Area of Responsibility (Jan. 12, 2007) Ñ The Ticonderoga- class guided missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) pulls alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) for a fueling at sea (FAS). Eisenhower and embarked Carrier Air Wing Seven (CVW-7) are on a regularly scheduled deployment in support of Maritime Security Operations (MSO). MSO helps set the conditions for security and stability in the maritime environment, as well as complement the counter-terrorism and security efforts of regional nations. These operations deny international terrorists use of the maritime environment as a venue for attack or to transport personnel, weapons or other material. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Clarence McCloud

PORTLAND, Ore.– The Rose Festival Fleet starts arriving in Portland at 1:00 PM today. More ships head our way tomorrow.

10 vessels will tie up along the seawall. there’s a mix of U.S. and Canadian vessels. Beginning Friday visitors are welcome aboard ship starting at 9:30. Government I.D. is required. Visitors are asked to wear closed toe shoes and limit carry-ons.

The Coast Guard will provide security assisting the Multnomah County Sheriff’s River Patrol. Pleasure boats will be inspected before they head to their waterfront destinations.

TriMet wants MAX and Bus riders to perpare for 30 to 60 minute delays when the ships arrive and depart.