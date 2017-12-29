Rolled Over Semi Truck on I-5 North At Terwilliger

Portland, Oregon – A semi-truck carrying a load of trail mix has overturned on I-5 Northbound in the Terwilliger curves. The crash happened just after 2:30am Friday morning. The two right lanes are closed, only the left lane is getting by. Crews will have to completely shutdown I-5 North at some point this morning to be able to clear the crash. Drivers are being told to avoid I-5 North just south of Portland and use alternate routes while crews move the truck and clear the freeway

KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with ODOT about the crash, listen to the full interview here:

Photo courtesy of ODOT.

Here is a video taken by our news partners KGW: