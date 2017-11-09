Rocket Man/Iron Man

A real-life Iron Man has just set a world record for fastest speed in a jet suit. Anybody want to try it next?

Richard Browning built the jet suit himself….and then set the record over a lake in Reading, England. He flew 32 miles an hour across the lake breaking the record and fulfilling a dream. It took him 3 years to build this. At first, he tried gliding with wings and electric fans, before deciding it would be easier to just strap a jet engine to his body. There are two small thrusters on each arm and one on each hip. Search and rescue groups and the military are watching closely. Browning says next he wants to put wings on the suit so he can fly longer and use less fuel.