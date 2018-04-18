Rock Star Composer Hits PDX

He composes lyrics based on tweets; his songs soothe after terrorist events; his melodies inspire excitement. His music weaves its way through the world’s current events and social issues. Jake Runestad is not your typical composer or conductor and NOW is your time to see him in action, right here in Portland.

Labeled a choral rock star, Runestad will guide the Linn-Benton Community College Chamber Choir and the Choral Arts Ensemble this weekend.

“Let My Love Be Heard: The Music of Jake Runestad”

Saturday April 21st at 7:30

Agnus Flanagan Chapel, Lewis & Clark College, 0615 SW Palatine Hill Rd., Portland

Listen in to his full interview with me and Cooper on Portland’s Afternoon News.