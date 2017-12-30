Rock Slide Closes Road Near Terwilliger Hot Springs

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – U.S. Forest Service officials say a rock slide containing about 800 dump trucks of boulders and rocks will keep a road to a popular wintertime hot springs closed indefinitely.

Shane Kamrath of the Willamette National Forest tells The Register-Guard in a story on Saturday that that the area is still unstable and more debris could fall onto Aufderheide Drive.

The landslide occurred on Dec. 21.

Terwilliger Hot Springs is about 7 miles from Oregon Route 126.

Officials say other routes to the hot springs near Cougar lake are blocked by snow or construction.