Rock Rescue Near Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a helicopter crew hoisted two women off a rock after they became stranded by the rising tide north of Cannon Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the women called the Seaside Police Department for assistance at 5:50 p.m. Thursday from the Hug Point State Recreational Site.

The Coast Guard says a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived at about 6:30 p.m. and used a rescue swimmer to assist while hoisting the women.

The Coast Guard says the women were then taken to local emergency responders waiting on shore at Silver Point Lookout.