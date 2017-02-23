In Brief: Rock Dog rocks.



Rock Dog is an animated feature and collaboration between Chinese and U.S. filmmakers. Bodie is a Mastiff living in Tibet. His destiny is to keep wolves from devouring the sheep he and his father are charged with watching. Dad’s idea to keep wolves at bay is to dress sheep up in soldier clothing and have them stand guard. It’s an idea — if you know anything about sheep — that leads to a lot of comedy.

One day a radio falls from the sky and on it Bodie hears rock music for the first time. Hooked, Bodie wants to do music and not save sheep. Dad objects and bans rock music from their village. However — wait for it — Fleetwood Yak comes to his defense and Bodie heads to the city and rock and roll destiny.

Ash Brannon (co-director of Toy Story 2 and Surf’s Up) and eight other writers did the screenplay. It is based on the Chinese graphic novel Tibetan Rock Dog that is nothing like the movie. Actually, the graphic novel plot would be a better movie. Or at least one that’s a little more mature.

This isn’t to say that Rock Dog isn’t fun. While the music is rather bland, the story is packed with laughs and terrific performances from its ensemble cast.

Director: Ash Brannon

Stars: Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard, J.K. Simmons, Sam Elliott, Lewis Black, Kenan Thompson, Mae Whitman, Jorge Garcia, Matt Dillon

Rated PG for mature themes. Sheepishly admit I liked the movie in spite of the so-so soundtrack. Lots of laughs tickled Average Joe Movie who gives Rock Dog a 3 1/2 on the 0 to 5 scale.

