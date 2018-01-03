Robbery Suspect Shot and Killed

Portland, OR – Police say a man is dead after attempting to rob a U-Haul store on Southeast Powell Blvd.

Early reports indicate a man entered the U-Haul office holding a weapon and demanded money. Police says he sustained injuries believed to be a result of gunfire.

From the Portland Police Bureau:

On Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at 6:59 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of a robbery at the U-Haul Powell Boulevard, located at 4831 Southeast Powell Boulevard.

As officers responded to the location a caller to 9-1-1 reported a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with injuries that appeared to be sustained as a result of gunfire. Emergency medical personnel provided the injured man medical aid, while officers ensured the area was safe. The injured man was transported to an area hospital by ambulance where medical personnel determined he was deceased.

Based on information learned at the onset of this investigation, officers believe the adult male suspect entered the U-Haul Powell Boulevard while in possession of a firearm and demanded money. While the suspect was on U-Haul property he sustained injuries believed to be the result of gunfire.

This investigation is in its early stages.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Robbery and Homicide Details and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are responding to lead this investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Homicide Detail at 503-823-0400.

