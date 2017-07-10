Robbers Strike More Portland Bars

photo courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds

Portland, Or. – Three more Portland bars were hit by armed robbers over night. Portland Police say the Greeley Avenue Bar, Sandy Hut and The Hilt were all robbed by black male suspects. Detectives say they have not definitely confirmed the three robberies are related to each and other recent bar robberies. But they do say the suspect descriptions and methods are similar.

The Greeley Bar was the first to be held up. Police say two black males demanded money, cell phones and wallets. About an hour later, the Sandy Hut was held up by one black male who was armed with a hand gun and demanded money. An employee providing bar security intervened and the suspect took off and was accompanied by another black male.

The Hilt Bar was hit a half hour later by two black male suspects with handguns. Police say they demanded money, cell phones and wallets and left without incident.

Anyone with information is about to call the Robbery detail at 503-823-0405.