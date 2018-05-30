Roasted Marshmallows Anyone?
By Rebecca Marshall
|
May 30, 2018 @ 3:46 AM
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It seems like it goes without saying…but we’ll say it anyway.  Don’t roast marshmallows over an active volcano.  Someone actually asked that of the USGS.  They asked quote: @USGSVolcanoes Is it safe to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents? Assuming you had a long enough stick, that is? Or would the resulting marshmallows be poisonous? @JimGriffith_SV @DrFunkySpoon

The agency replied:  “Erm, we’re going to have to say no, that’s not safe. (Please don’t try!)”  If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction.

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/roasting-marshmallows-hawaii-volcano_us_5b0d9babe4b0802d69cf0030

Of course, it didn’t take long for us to find a video of someone roasting a marshmallow over a volcano.  This video was taken a few years ago. Kids—don’t try this at home!

 

