River Patrol Out To Help You Along 110 Miles Of Water

PORTLAND, Ore.– Boating, swimming, playing on water devices out in the rivers will be way up now as Summer has started. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies with River Patrol will be out in the Columbia and Willamette Rivers to help you stay safe. Their primary concern is that. About 500 people are expected to play on Government Island most weekends. They camp, swim, and water ski there. It can become a dangerous place.

Larger citations even though rare, can be written for having too much to drink and driving recklessly on the water. A $300 fine could accompany those citations. In the case of DUI the person would also be arrested. Deputies want to remind you the water is still cold about 47 degrees. You should wear a life jacket and a wet suit if at all possible. Dressing for the water and not the ambient temperature is most important. River Patrol responds to an excessive amount of calls on a busy weekend or holiday. Keeping everyone safe and having fun is the goal.

Lt. Marc Shrake and Sgt. Mark Herron with Multnomah County Sheriff’s River Patrol are featured in this photo.