River Huggers Call For More Access To The Willamette

Photo courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds

Portland, Or. – About 50 swimmers jumped into the Willamette River in downtown Portland this morning as they called for more access to the waterway. The River Huggers Swim Team is a program of the Human Access Project.

Today marked the first recreational protest swim of the summer. The group says the swim will take place five days a week all summer long. The River Huggers jumped into the water from the Fire Station 21 Dock at SE Madison and swam across the river and back.