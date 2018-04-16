RIP R. Lee Ermey: Listen to the Lars Larson Interview

(From NPR) R. Lee Ermey will best be remembered for playing hard-nosed military men throughout his acting career, such as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket.

Ermey died Sunday from pneumonia-related complications, according to his long-time manager Bill Rogin. Ermey was 74.

Rogin wrote on Ermey’s Twitter account:

“It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey (“The Gunny”) passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed.”

Lars interviewed Gunnery Sgt Ermey a few years back. Listen to the interview below.

