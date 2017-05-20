Reward Being Offered For Information On The “Foul Mouth Bandit” Bank Robber

Portland, ORE – Police are now offering a reward for information concerning several robberies in the Portland area.

Four financial institutions in Northeast Portland were robbed in early April, and the suspect has been named the “Foul Mouth Bandit” due to the language he uses during the robberies.

He is described as a black male, and 30-50 years old, 5’10” tall, and 185 pounds. The suspect wears glasses and generally wears a hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap during the robberies. He has implied that he is armed with a gun, however no gun has actually been seen in any of the robberies.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080, brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.