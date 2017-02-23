Reward Offered In Hit And Run Crash

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward finding the driver responsible for a hit and run crash in January.

The crash happened January 27, 2017, at about 2:30 p.m., In the video you can view below, a driver of what appears to be a beige 1997 – 202 Ford Expedition, is seen traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound across the Hawthorne Bridge. The driver rear-ended two other divers, causing one car to roll which nearly struck a person riding a bike. The suspect continued driving eastbound off the bridge. Thankfully there were no serious injuries.

The Portland Police Bureau, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect in a hit and run traffic crash.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about any unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.