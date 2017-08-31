Reward Offered For Double Hat Bandit

Portland, Or. – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man they call the “Double Hat Bandit.” The man wears two hats during his crimes and is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen bank robberies inside grocery stores in Oregon and four other states.

The string of robberies began last December and the most recent hold up was in late July. Two of the hold ups were in Portland. There was also one in Milwaukie and another in Eugene.

The “Double Hat Bandit” is believed to have committed robberies in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tip line at 801-579-6480.