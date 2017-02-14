Reward Offered For Arrest Of Fugitive

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public’s help locating Anthony Paul Arnold.

The 46-year-old has a felony warrant for a parole violation and is on parole for Robbery in the First Degree.

Arnold is described as a white man, 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his abdomen.

Information about any unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

