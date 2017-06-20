Review: No Violation At Illegal Immigrant’s Court Hearing In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Multnomah County Circuit Court administrators have determined that Pro Tem Judge Monica Herranz didn’t violate any rules of judicial conduct when she allowed an undocumented criminal defendant to leave her courtroom through a back door as immigration agents waited in the hallway.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Trial Court Administrator Barbara Marcille investigated Herranz’s actions from Jan. 27 and found that Herranz didn’t knowingly help impaired-driving defendant Diddier Pacheco-Salazar elude capture.

Marcille said Herranz didn’t know if the defendant was indeed in the country illegally. Rather, all she’d been told by Pacheco-Salazar’s defense attorney was the defendant didn’t have his immigration documentation with him and agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were in the hall asking various defendants of Hispanic ethnicity for their documentation.

Marcille says Herranz didn’t know if the agents were there to specifically arrest Pacheco-Salazar.