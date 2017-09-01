Review: I Do … Until I Don’t & an Interview with Writer/Director/Actor Lake Bell

In Brief: I Do … Until I Don’t is a fun and funny look at marriage from the negative to the positive.



I Do … Until I Don’t is playing exclusively at the Fox Tower and Regal’s Bridgeport Stadium 18. I recently interviewed writer/director/actress Lake Bell about her movie. It was a fascinating but all too-short chat.

The film is a comedy in which she writes, directs and acts. “I started writing this shortly after doing [her first film] In a World and I did it purely therapeutic reasons.”

Those therapeutic reasons went to the need to investigate the concept of marriage. At the time — but not now — she found marriage and the institution of marriage to be archaic.

“I started writing it nine years ago when I felt marriage was a doomed institution. Really. I felt that I wanted to unpack some of the things I was thinking about. I did — however — set out with the intention of a happy ending. During the process of writing the movie I met my husband [and famed tattoo artist] Scott Campbell,” she said.

That changed her concept of marriage quite a bit.

The movie’s villain — if you can call her that — is Vivian. She is a British documentarian who hates marriage and is determined to show on television why it’s an archaic, horrible institution. The character came out of Bell’s confusion and conflict over marriage and not being sure she liked it all that much.

“I used to be a Vivian but I really made this movie with the great intention of it being kind in spirit and hopeful. These days when lot of tension in the air and a lot of angst everywhere, I’m very proud of the movie and that it offers a sense of kindness,” Bell added.

She says being a Vivian and skeptical about marriage and what came out of that exploration changed the direction of the movie and her life.

“The tendency now is to swipe your way through relationships. What I’ve found — and the message of movie — is that committed relationships force you to see a reflection of your own flaws and someone opposite of you that calls you out on your shit and vice versa. That forces you to grow and move forward. That in itself is our privilege as humans. Living in the vortex of singlehood — in itself — is not as fulfilling,” Bell said.

It is this thinking that is the movie’s message.

“The simplicity of having a witness in life and the only other person experiencing your shared existence is a profound thing. I realize that settling down and marriage is the beginning of the world getting bigger. Now you have your keepmates and now you get to go live life,” she added.

Bell — in addition to writing and directing — plays the main character Alice.

“I had a good time trying to build a character original to anything I’ve expressed before yet still have it be authentic. This woman is apologetic for space she takes up on the planet and has regressed in her relationship — an almost atrophied relationship. Alice is a neo-traditionalist and old-fashioned but young and has taken on values and rules that have sapped her creativity and expressiveness,” Bell noted.

And Alice is very different from anything she’s done before.

“That’s not a character I’ve unpacked before. She’s definitely influenced from people that I’ve known that take on this self-conscious type of existence. Some of her springs of me and I took some of my mom’s countenance and quirks and put them into the character.”

Her mom has seen the movie, loved it and was only a little uncomfortable seeing her daughter’s interpretation of herself.

I Do … Until I Don’t stars Bell, Ed Helms, Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser, Dolly Wells, Amber Heard and Wyatt Cenac. She was thrilled to get such great character actors as part of the film and loved working with all of them. Time constraints didn’t allow me to quiz her about all of the stars but we did talk about two of my favorite character actors, Mary Steenburgen and Paul Reiser.

“As for Mary and Paul, I’ve been a fan from afar. I begged them to be in the movie. They ended up becoming great friends. We had natural chemistry from the get go. Plus, they were respectful and collaborative with of my vision. They were my teammates. It was magic experience,” Bell said.

It’s the second time she’s taken on the three tasks of writing, directing and acting. “It’s definitely not easy. It’s always challenging because I keep biting off more than I can chew. Seven main characters added a profound increase in duties. And I was a mother for the first time in this one and with a 1 1/2 year old at home some balancing was needed,” she said.

Plus this is a very complex film with a lot of characters. “This movie — because so many characters — evolved more in the edit. That many characters was tough. Plus I had so much to say on the subject that I wrote something very dense and had to get creative to wean it down. There was just a lot of material so when it is released on DVD you’ll see all the scenes that had to be cut.”

Lastly, she mainly directed the film because it’s hers. “I don’t know that I have the will to turn over something I write to another director. Writing is so deeply personal that I would only write something with the intention of directing,” Bell added.

The is the second time I’ve interviewed Bell. The first time was just before the release of her art house flick In a World. It’s the story of a young woman trying to break into the movie trailer narration business and into the world of voiceovers for commercials and such.

The film’s subject was impossible for me to resist and I loved the movie. There is a good reason. My first — and the longest of many — career was radio and I spent almost 20-years on air. So voices, voice quality and how we speak is more important to me than most. I almost recognize people as much by their voice as I do their face. Bell has the same tendency. She loves the spoken word.

And we both share a love of Sam Elliot’s voice and agree we don’t care what movie he’s in or what the part or whether it’s good or bad, we could listen to his voice for hours and not be bored.

During the first interview we talked about In a World but actually spent more time talking about voices, how to use them and how to profit from using our voices. And the focus of much of our conversation was from a scene in the film where a helium-voiced lady says something to Bell’s character. She hands her a card and says, “Call me, I can help you.”

I don’t remember the exact conversation back in 2013. But I found a quote found on Internet Movie Data Base (IMDB) where Bell is quoted saying about the same thing she told me.

“I’m passionate about the sexy-baby vocal virus affecting a generation of women. The two things that hit you when you meet someone are, first, how they’re visually put together and then, what they tell you with the tone of their voice — whether or not they’re to be taken seriously,” she told IMDB.

And not to offend helium-voiced ladies — and, alas just a few of you know who you are — but there is a cure and, trust me, I say this with a smile and a laugh. And since you can’t call Bell, do email me here.

I can help.

Lake Bell and I — in other words and affirmed again in our second interview — share a big love of the human voice and how to use the voice. She does a lot of voices and recently did a character in The Secret Life of Pets.

“I love voiceover. In the movie In a World life imitates art. And for my life it’s reality. I recently got to do the the voice of the Apple 6 campaign. I was their first female voice and up against all men, that was pretty cool. The idea of being the voice of a story is amazing. I love the voice as a tool. It’s compelling to me,” she told me.

The voice is — as just noted — one of her passions. “I am pretty outwardly obsessed with voiceover. I would have a radio show if I was offered one. What I love most about doing audio is you can be a different gender and different nationality, a different age, you can be anybody, even an animal. There are no rules and I find that incredibly liberating,” Bell added.

And with that here’s my review of I Do … Until I Don’t.

Bell is Alice. She’s married to Ed Helms Noah. They own a blind company — blind as in window blinds — and it’s not doing all that well. He inherited the company and he’s running it just like his dad did and it’s not working. She’s a fairly innovative person but all her ideas are shot down so she withdraws. Another negative.

Another marriage that isn’t doing so well is that of Mary Steenburgin and Paul Riser’s Cybil and Harvey. They have zero communication and are in major disconnect.

Then there’s Alice’s sister’s open marriage and the freedom of that relationship and the reason Vivian is so angry about marriage. And Vivian — it turns out — is the film’s fulcrum and all the characters come together through her desperate need to prove that marriage is awful.

Alice — who thinks Noah is having a thing with her sister — attends a seminar held by Vivian, the afore mentioned documentarian who hates marriage. Thinking Vivian is right on, Alice finds a way to connect with Vivian. She is doing a documentary discussed in the Bell interview and is paying people to be a part of the film. It’s going to be a TV thing that trashes marriage and proves her theory that marriage is antiquated.

Bell’s film is a lot of fun. Though not a household name, you might remember her from the flick she did with Owen Wilson, No Escape. It’s about a couple and their kids in a foreign country when a coup happens and their in extreme danger.

I Do … Until I Don’t takes a number of different views of marriage and explores them. Alice and Noah have the “traditional” marriage. He dominates. She gives in. Neither are really all that happy but they pretend and avoid the discussions they need to have to grow.

The interviews they do with Vivian brings that out.

Steenburgen and Reiser’s couple are at war. You can see the split happening and so can they. Their power struggle also ends up in the clutches of the negative Vivian whose goal is for her to break up with him on live TV and deny that marriage is a good thing.

Bell started writing I Do … Until I Don’t nine years ago when she was single and wondering about whether marriage was a good idea at all. Between starting the writing and completing the movie, she met the love of her life and began to find marriage a bit different than she originally imagined.

The film moves about the same direction and starts with marriage being negative and works its way toward a fun and happy ending. That was deliberate and like most love story comedies — expected. Movies like I Do … Until I Don’t move in a deliberate direction. They go from A down to Z. It’s how they get from A to Z that makes one different from another and that makes one film very good and another not so good.

I Do … Until I Don’t is the former. It’s a pretty complete and comprehensive view of just about every possible marriage scenario and is wrapped into a comedy that features wonderfully fun performances from an excellent cast. Bell’s film asks great questions about marriage and relationships from a number of different angles.

Best of all, her script has a lot of fun with marriage and the plot is well served by the charismatic cast. They all know exactly when to play it tongue-in-cheek and when to ratchet up the drama.

I like I Do … Until I Don’t. Or to put it how Dr. Seuss might, I do not not like I Do … Until I Don’t and you won’t not not like it, too.

Director: Lake Bell

Stars: Lake Bell, Ed Helms, Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser, Dolly Wells, Amber Heard and Wyatt Cenac

Rated R for language and mature themes. It’s a terrific discussion about marriage packed with poignant moments, lots of laughs and great performances. Average Joe Movie gives it a 4 on his 0-to-5 scale and gives his interview with Lake Bell a 5. He’s interviewed a lot of stars, directors and writers and ranks his two conversations with her at the top of the list.



