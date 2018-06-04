Retweet Your Way Out of the Final
By Lucinda Kay
Jun 4, 2018 @ 7:24 PM
Twitter to the Rescue

A kid in Kennewick, WA is doing a little happy dance. He convinced his teacher to give ’em a break and finish the school year WITHOUT taking a final on US History.

How?
He got his teacher to agree to a twitter challenge. Tyler Brady tweeted out a photo with a caption, “if Russell Wilson retweets this, there won’t be a final.” In about an hour and a half, Wilson retweeted the photo.

Instead, they’ll get to watch Forest Gump.

Tyler Brady is a Junior at Southridge High School, so there’s still time for more exams.

