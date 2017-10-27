Retired Marine Runs His Own Marathon In Portland Today

Portland, Or. – Retired Marine Sgt. Rob Jones runs a marathon in Portland today. It’s part of his 31 marathons in 31 days challenge to raise money for several veterans organizations. Jones lost both legs when he stepped on an explosive device in Afghanistan. Portland is his 16th city. He ran in Seattle yesterday and heads next to San Francisco. He’ll finish up in Washington DC on Veteran’s Day.

Run Details:

My sixteenth marathon will be in Portland, with my base of operations being at PFD Station 1, 55 SW Ash St.

I encourage anyone who wants to to come out and run, or simply be a part of the day. Due to the small, grassroots nature of my challenge, I will not be providing any food or water support, so please bring what you need in this regard with you.

My running loop will proceed as such:

From the firehouse, I will run East to the Waterfront Park Trail.

I will then run North and then South alternately on the trail until I have completed the distance for that block.

I will then proceed back to the firehouse to rest

My schedule for the day will be as such, with alterations possible due to circumstances:

7:00 AM Begin first loop, roughly 12 kilometers in length(approximately 1 hr 15 minutes)

Rest at the RV for roughly 20 minutes

Begin second loop, roughly 12 kilometers in length(approximately 1 hr 20 minutes)

Rest at the RV for roughly 20 minutes

Begin third loop, roughly 9 kilometers in length(approximately 1 hr)

Rest at the RV for rougly 20 minutes

Begin fourth and final loop, roughly 9 kilometers in length(approximately 1 hr)

No Later than 5:00 PM, depart for San Francisco

Due to the fact that I will be running by heart rate to determine my pace, it is difficult to predict when each loop will start past the first loop. However, if you miss the beginning of a loop it will be easy to find me due to the simple out and back nature of my route.

I hope to see you all there!