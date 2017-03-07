Resigned Ducks Coach Paid $63,750 For One Day Work

By Jim Ferretti
|
Mar 7, 3:43 PM
KGW

EUGENE, Ore. (KGW) — University of Oregon football co-offensive coordinator David Reaves spent little more than a day on the job but was paid more than $60,000.

Reaves received $3,750 for 26 hours of work when he resigned Feb. 3 after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to UO documents obtained through a public records request, he also received a payment of $60,000, according to The Register-Guard.

UO announced it hired Reaves on Jan. 17. Reaves had a two-year contract with an annual salary of $300,000. On Jan. 22, Reaves was arrested by Eugene police and charged with DUI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 13.

UO put Reaves on leave and was terminating his contract when he resigned.

