Researchers Use Banned Traps for Selective Salmon Fishing

CATHLAMET, Wash. (AP) – Researchers are exploring the viability of using previously banned fish traps as a more sustainable way to catch salmon on the Columbia River.

The Seattle Times reports that Washington state voters approved a ballot measure in 1934 to ban the traps that once led to overfishing. Researchers with the Wild Fish Conservancy now say using traps could be a more selective fishing approach as it allows fishermen keep hatchery salmon while releasing protected wild salmon.

The Wild Fish Conservancy received permission to operate a trap in a two-year experiment where they tallied the salmon and tracked them as they moved upstream.

State biologist Bill Tweit says that traps could play a vital role in the long-term strategy for catching more of the hatchery fish.