Rescuers Bring Group to Safety in Multnomah Falls

CORBETT, Ore. (KGW)– Search and rescue crews escorted a group of lost hikers to safety in the Columbia River Gorge near Multnomah Falls after a hiker slipped on snow and fell Tuesday afternoon.

The hiker was very cold, but declined medical treatment, rescuers said.

The fall was reported just after 3 p.m.

The person was in a group of 12 hikers from Texas who apparently got lost between Multnomah and Wahkeena Falls.

Rescuers reached the hikers before 5 p.m. and began helping them down the trail.

Crews from the county’s Green Hornets search and rescue team responded to the scene, along with the American Medical Response Reach and Treat Team.