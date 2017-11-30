Rescued Sea Turtle Gets a Name

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Coast Aquarium has named an endangered sea turtle rescued on a Washington state beach “Turkey” because it was found around Thanksgiving.

The female olive ridley sea turtle was critically ill when she was discovered by an Oregon couple walking on the beach at Cape Disappointment State Park.

Staff at the aquarium in Newport, Oregon said Thursday that Turkey isn’t out of the woods yet but does not have any internal injuries and has warmed up some.

Turkey’s body temperature was just 59 degrees and veterinarians estimate she had not eaten for a month.

Sea turtles belong in warmer waters to the south, but sometimes winter storms and strong currents bring them to the Pacific Northwest.

In cold water, they became lethargic and have trouble eating and swimming.