Republicans scrap health bill: ‘We don’t have the votes’

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Republican leaders won’t hold a vote this week on their Obamacare replacement plan, the Graham-Cassidy bill, after three members of the Senate said they wouldn’t approve the measure.

The Graham-Cassidy bill was the Republicans’ latest bid to honor a years-long promise to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, the signature legislation of the Obama administration, and their latest defeat on the issue.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of the sponsors of the legislation, vowed to return to healthcare after tax reform and said it was not a matter of “if” but “when” health reform is achieved.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said that the Senate would turn to tax reform.

This is a breaking story. Please check back in for updates.

