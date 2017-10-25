Republican tax plan could affect 401(k) plans, despite Trump assurances

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The top Republican tax writer in the House said the GOP tax proposal that Republicans plan to unveil next week could affect retirement account rules and how Americans save money. The plan could put him at odds with President Trump, who has promised not to touch 401(k) retirement accounts.

“We want more Americans to save more, we want them to save earlier in their lives,” House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said at a breakfast with reporters Wednesday.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that there will be “NO” changes to 401 (k) retirement plans, amid reports that Republicans writing the sweeping tax bill were considering capping contribution limits for 401(k) plans.

He reaffirmed his position Wednesday, telling reporters that leaving the retirement savings plans intact is “very important.”

“I didn’t want that to go too far, that’s why I ended it very quickly,” he said.

A move to cap contributions to the plans –- which are not taxed until money is withdrawn from the accounts –- could force more Americans to contribute to their retirements by putting money into plans that are taxed immediately. The policy change would help pay for some of the tax cuts in the Republican plan –- which is crucial to help move the bill through Congress.

Brady said Republicans are “exploring a number of ideas” and are “working very closely with the president.”

“We are continuing discussions with the president, all focused on saving more and saving sooner,” he said.

The House will vote Thursday on a budget resolution setting the parameters for the tax bill and clearing a procedural hurdle that will allow them to take up the legislation, which is expected to be released on Nov. 1.

Despite ongoing disagreements within the party over changes to state and local tax deductions, Republicans hope to pass the bill through the House by Thanksgiving and get it to the president’s desk by the end of the year.

