Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell steps back Roy Moore criticism

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stepped back his criticism of embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore with just over a week until the Dec. 12 special election in Alabama.

Asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on This Week Sunday if he believes Roy Moore should be in the Senate, McConnell said, “I’m going to let the people of Alabama make the call.”

Earlier in November, McConnell called on Moore to step aside.

“I believe the women, yes,” McConnell said to reporters in Kentucky on Nov. 13 about women alleging sexual misconduct by Moore.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.