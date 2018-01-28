Republican Sen. Graham: ‘You don’t need $25 billion for a wall’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said “you don’t need $25 billion for a wall” on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Graham talked to ABC News’ This Week Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday about a White House immigration framework that would include $20 billion for a border wall, plus another $5 billion for other border-security measures.

“You need wall systems. You need roads. You need … to fix old fencing,” Graham said of the other measures beyond a border wall that would be paid for with the $25 billion.

The White House is expected to present an immigration framework to Congress that would include a pathway to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million undocumented immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children. The proposal also calls for new restrictions on legal immigration, such as the visa lottery system.

