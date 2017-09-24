Republican Sen. Collins: ‘Very difficult to envision’ voting for health care bill

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Sunday that it would “very difficult” to envision herself voting for the Graham-Cassidy bill, which appears to put the Republicans’ latest effort to repeal Obamacare in jeopardy.

“It’s very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill,” Collins said in an interview with reporters. “I have a number of serious reservations about it.”

Collins said she wants to wait for the Congressional Budget Office analysis of the bill before she makes a final decision.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John McCain of Arizona have already publicly come out against the GOP health care bill.

