Reported Funnel Cloud In Lebanon

Firefighters from the Lebanon Fire District were called to the area of Green Mountain Drive in Lacomb for a reported funnel cloud which had touched down at Spencer’s Dairy Farm at 1:26 p.m Tuesday afternoon. Crews arrived to find that four barns at the dairy had suffered extensive wind damage to their roof structures. Two of the structures totaling over 23,000 square feet were complete losses.

A path of debris and damage spread for approximately 3/4 mile but did not damage to 8 homes within the immediate area. Multiple power lines and tree branches were down across the immediate area but there were no civilian or livestock injuries reported.