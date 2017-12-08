Report: Oregon Hospital Pay Up Most Among Highly Skilled

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A report from the Oregon Employment Department finds average hospital pay rose faster than the median but that doesn’t mean every hospital worker is making more.

The report detailed in The Bulletin on Friday found wage gains were mostly among the highest-paid workers between 2011 and 2016.

The disparity was most extreme at Oregon’s 60 general surgical hospitals.

Central Oregon regional economist Damon Runberg says there aren’t enough skilled workers.

There are 10,000 health care job vacancies statewide and 72 percent of them are identified as “difficult to fill.”

The same trend can be seen in industries like construction, where electrician wages are growing faster than wages for general laborers.

Runberg also compared wage increases among managers, doctors and nurses and support staff.

Managers saw the fastest wage gains.