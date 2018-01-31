Report: Oregon Health Plan Model Has Improved Member Care

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Researchers say Oregon’s reformed Medicaid program has largely worked as intended with its coordinated care organizations performing well during the first three years of the federal waiver.

The Bulletin reports the framework for the Oregon Health Plan was adopted in 2012 under a Medicaid waiver, and it provided each of the 16 regional care organizations with a single pool of money to cover member health care needs.

The report by researchers at the Oregon Health & Science University indicates the growth in health spending has slowed while the health of plan members has improved.

The report made public Monday indicates the care organizations have generally improved on many quality measures, and plan members have reported better care experiences under the new model.

