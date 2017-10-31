Witnesses Say Man Drove Down New York Bike Path Hitting People

NEW YORK (CBS) — The NYPD says it is responding to reports of shots fired in lower Manhattan. CBS New York reports that at least five people were injured, but the extent and nature of the injuries is unclear.

The incident occurred at West Street and Chambers Street around 3:10 p.m, the station reports. The station says the incident is being investigated as a possible case of road rage in which a driver exited a vehicle and opened fire.

Witnesses told local media a vehicle drove down a nearby bike path and struck pedestrians and cyclists. An Associated Press photographer on the scene witnessed at least one person lying motionless on the path.

The NYPD said on its Twitter account just before 3:30 p.m. that one person is in custody. The department isn’t looking for any other suspects, CBS New York reports.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college, a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

The NYPD says information is preliminary and the investigation is ongoing.

Residents were cautioned to avoid the area and to expect many emergency personnel in the area. Nearby Stuyvesant High School was on lockdown as a precaution, the station reports.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.