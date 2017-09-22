Report: Missing Oregon Mother Found Alive
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 22, 2017 @ 4:52 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Eugene woman missing since Labor Day weekend has reportedly been found alive.

The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/BjOqKc ) the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and discovery of 33-year-old Katie Goodright were not immediately known.

Relatives broke the news Friday on social media. The Lane County Sheriff’s office said deputies have not spoken with the mother of two and could not confirm she’s been located.

Goodright was last seen Sept. 3, when she left her 6-year-old daughter at a relative’s home to spend a few nights with her boyfriend in Creswell.

The boyfriend was in the Lane County Jail this week for failing to report as a sex offender.

