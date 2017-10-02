UPDATE: Legendary Musician Tom Petty Still Clinging to Life

UPDATE: The Los Angeles Police Department is now saying that it doesn’t have the authority to comment on Tom Petty’s condition. However, TMZ is reporting that the legendary singer is still clinging to life. However, he is not expected to survive much longer. We will update this as soon as we know more.

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that legendary musician Tom Petty has died.

TMZ first reported Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest. He was pulled off of life support after doctors determined that he had no brain activity.

He was 66 years old.

Last week Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up their 40th anniversary tour, according to the band’s website.