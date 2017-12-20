Report: Employees Attacked by Chimps at Oregon Sanctuary

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A report by a state workplace safety agency shows employees of a chimpanzee sanctuary in central Oregon were harmed by the animals by way of “amputations, choking, grabbing and biting.”

The Bulletin reports the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division found 10 safety and policy violations that could result in more than $20,000 in fines for Chimps Inc. in Tumalo.

The agency inspected the sanctuary three times earlier this year after three separate complaints were filed.

The 541-page report identified 30 episodes that included cages being left open, workers attacked, fingers amputated and skin torn of hands. According to the report, the sanctuary did report these injuries to the state.

Sanctuary officials say most of the issues have been addressed.

The sanctuary opened in 1995 and houses seven chimps.