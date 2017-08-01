Repeat Deportee Assaulted Two Women After Being Released

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A sheriff in Oregon and federal authorities are blaming each other for the case of a Mexican man who has been deported from the United States at least 13 times and who allegedly assaulted two women within days of being released from jail.

Sergio Jose Martinez, who was previously charged with interfering with police and providing a false birth date, walked free after his case was dismissed on July 17. Authorities say the then physically and sexually assaulted a 65-year-old woman and then beat up another woman and threatened to kill her.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had asked the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to hold Martinez so the agency could take over custody.

But Sheriff Michael Reese said he could not, under Oregon law, continue to hold Martinez for ICE.